Over 100 thou jobs to be created in IT sector – Kazakh PM

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 100 thousand new jobs in the IT sector are to be created in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the Digital Almaty forum 2021, the Kazakh PM, Askar Mamin, said that there are plans to create over a thousand innovative companies through the entrepreneurship support measures in the digital sector. He also pointed to the plans to create over 100 thousand new jobs in the IT sector, thus developing a critical mass and triggering a multiplier effect in all sectors of economy.

He noted that all regional hubs and major cities will be provided with 5G coverage in the next five years. Considerable rises in investments in data processing and storage and the share of e-commerce are envisaged.

«The importance of digitalization development is greater now than ever before. Our success in preventing a technological gap both nationally and EAEU-wide will define our competitiveness in the decades to come,» said the Kazakh PM.

He confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to the full implementation of the EAEU single market digitalization potential, the development of interaction between competitive advantages of the economies as part of its presidency of the Union bodies.

The PM called for upgrading and enhancing the joint approaches to develop and implement initiatives within the Union’s digital agenda.

Notably, the international forum Digital Almaty 2021 – Digital Reset: The Leap To The Next Normal has kicked off in Almaty city today.



