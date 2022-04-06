Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Over 100 sports facilities to appear in Kazakhstan in next 3 years

    6 April 2022, 13:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 100 brand-new sports facilities are to appear in Kazakhstan in next three years, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov announced Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the plenary session of the Majilis, Deputy Prime Minister Tugzhanov revealed Kazakhstan is mapping out the schedule of the sports infrastructure development for 2025. According to him, the adoption of the new schedule will result in construction of at least 115 sports facilities countrywide.

    The importance of healthy lifestyle during the COVID era can hardly be overestimated, Tugzhanov noted.

    He went on to add that after Kazakhstan had succeeded in containing the coronavirus infection, utmost attention should be paid to sport and maintaining healthy lifestyle.

    In his remarks at the plenary session on Wednesday Yeraly Tugzhanov focused on boosting individuals’ earnings in Kazakhstan, announcing the plan to raise wages of over 1 million public servants.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued