Over 100 sports facilities to appear in Kazakhstan in next 3 years

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 April 2022, 13:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 100 brand-new sports facilities are to appear in Kazakhstan in next three years, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov announced Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the plenary session of the Majilis, Deputy Prime Minister Tugzhanov revealed Kazakhstan is mapping out the schedule of the sports infrastructure development for 2025. According to him, the adoption of the new schedule will result in construction of at least 115 sports facilities countrywide.

The importance of healthy lifestyle during the COVID era can hardly be overestimated, Tugzhanov noted.

He went on to add that after Kazakhstan had succeeded in containing the coronavirus infection, utmost attention should be paid to sport and maintaining healthy lifestyle.

In his remarks at the plenary session on Wednesday Yeraly Tugzhanov focused on boosting individuals’ earnings in Kazakhstan, announcing the plan to raise wages of over 1 million public servants.


Government of Kazakhstan   Sport   Kazakhstan  
