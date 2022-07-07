Go to the main site
    Over 100 recover from COVID-19 in past day

    7 July 2022, 10:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 118 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, down 5 from a day earlier, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    Of 118, 88 beat the coronavirus infection in Almaty city, while the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added 30 COVID-19 recoveries.

    Since the start of the global pandemic a total of 1,292,867 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

    Earlier it was reported that the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection had climbed to 330 in the past 24 hours.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

