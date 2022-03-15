Over 100 people under treatment for COVID-19 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 111 people are under coronavirus treatment in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty city has reported 24 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 19 with symptoms and five without, in the past 24 hours.

The city's hospitals have discharged 29 people and accepted 11. 111 citizens of Almaty, of whom six are kids, are under coronavirus treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals. 16 people are in intensive care units.

181 patients with COVID-19 are under observation by the primary health care and telemedicine center mobile teams.

In the past day, 575 citizens of Almaty have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,205 the second jab. The number of people received the first jab has totaled 1,150,685 and those given the second jab stand at 1,113,505 in the city. Pfizer vaccine has been received by 58,947 people, including 3,364 pregnant women, 12,928 nursing mothers, and 42,545 teens.

In total, 280,995 Almaty citizens have been given COVID-19 booster jabs.



