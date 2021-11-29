Over 100 fresh daily cases of COVID-19 reported in N Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZIFORM – North Kazakhstan region has posted 103 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Health Office of North Kazakhstan region, of the 103, six are without symptoms.

100 cases have been detected by PCR after epidemiological indications and three as part of epidemiological control.

Most of the cases have been seen in Petropavlovsk city – 51 and Kyzylzhar district - 14. Other districts have recorded one to seven infections, while G.Musrepov has seen no case.

Over the past 24 hours, the region has conducted 788 COVID-19 PCR tests.

As of this morning, the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first jab stood at 260,050 or 48% of the population and those received both jabs numbered 244,013 in North Kazakhstan region.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.