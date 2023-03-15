Over 100 countries to partake in Global Primary Health Care conference in Astana in Oct 2023

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On October 23, 2023 Astana will host the International Conference on Primary Health Care dedicated to the 45th anniversary of the adoption of the Alma-Ata Declaration and the 5th anniversary of the Astana Declaration on Primary Health Care. Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat announced it at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe (SCRC) held in Almaty on March 14, Kazinform reports.

According to her, the upcoming event will bring together representatives of more than 100 countries, international organizations, and healthcare experts in an online and offline format.

Besides, on October 24-26, Astana will host the 73rd session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe with the participation of 53 member states of the WHO European Region. The meeting will discuss the pivotal issues of global healthcare such as ensuring universal healthcare coverage, emergency protection, improving health and well-being, as well as improving the effectiveness of WHO support to countries.

In turn, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge explained the reason why these events will be held in Kazakhstan.

«Kazakhstan has been the birthplace of primary health care since 1978. Thanks to the support of the Head of State, the Government and the Ministry of Healthcare, reforms are implemented. Kazakhstan is a leader in the primary healthcare sector; this country has a lot to offer in that respect. For instance, Kazakhstan became the first country to integrate the work of medical and social workers and psychologists into the primary healthcare system, which enables to provide quality services,» Hans Kluge said.

Kazakhstan is a member of the Standing Committee of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe. Since September 2022, Kazakhstan has chaired the Standing Committee of the Regional Committee which proves a high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the WHO.