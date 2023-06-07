Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Over 100 bodies remain unclaimed days after train accident in India

    7 June 2023, 08:42

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Indian authorities on Tuesday asked the citizens to help identify more than 100 dead bodies which have not been claimed so far after a deadly rail accident last week, according to a senior official.

    The crash on Friday evening in the Balasore district of the eastern Odisha state, involving two passenger trains and a freight train, killed at least 278 people and injured over 1,000 others in what is considered the country's worst rail disaster in recent history, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena has requested everyone to help identify the bodies kept in mortuaries in Bhubaneshwar, the capital of Odisha.

    «Out of the 275 dead bodies, 170 have been identified,» Jena told reporters.

    «The government has made arrangements for free transportation of the bodies», he added.

    According to the Indian railways, one of the trains – the high-speed Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express – met with the accident and the other passenger train and freight train came under its impact.

    India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the accident.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents Transport World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
    India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    One in every 10 children works - instead of going to school: ILO
    4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future