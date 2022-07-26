Qazaq TV
Over 100,000 boosted against COVID-19 in Atyrau region
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 100,000 people have been boosted against COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the past day 64 tested positive for COVID-19 in the region. Currently, 70 COVID-19 patients are treated at infectious facilities, while there are also 541 at-home care COVID-19 patients. Eight made full recovery from the coronavirus infection in the past day, the regional healthcare office said in a statement.

It was noted that 272,834 people were inoculated with the first dose of COVID vaccines. The second dose was administered to 259,415 Kazakhstanis. 100,777 people got revaccinated. As for Pfizer vaccine, only 18,366 people got immunized with it in the region.


