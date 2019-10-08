Over 10 years industrial production volume increased 6 times, Mayor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Altai Kulginov Mayor of Nur-Sultan has spoken at today's meeting devoted to Nur-Sultan city's development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«According to socio-economic indicators we are observing positive dynamics. Thus, over the last 10 years the volume of industrial production has increased by 6 times. The city’s attractiveness in terms of doing business is rapidly growing. The number of active SMEs has grown almost 4 times. At the same time the volume of SMEs production increased by 8 times and approached KZT5 trillion», Altai Kulginov said at a meeting on Nur-Sultan city’s development.

According to his words, over 12 years KZT9 trillion has been invested in the capital stock of the city. He added that there have been constructed 22.5 million square meters of housing.

«Since the beginning of the year, positive dynamics have been observed in all areas, except for three interrelated indicators. Commissioning of housing, the volume of construction work and investment in fixed assets are hanging behind. At the same time, over 8 months of the current year the volume of construction work has increased by 154%, investments by 6%», added Mr. Kulginov.

It bears to remind that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is chairing the meeting on Nur-Sultan city’s development.