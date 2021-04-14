Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Over 10 thou vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty over past day

    14 April 2021, 11:42

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 10 thousand people were given the COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty city on April 13, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the city’s health office, 612 cases of COVID-19, including 540 symptomatic and 72 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in Almaty city over the past day. The city’s hospitals have discharged 353 people and admitted 355.

    COVID-19 treatment is provided to 3,649 Almaty citizens at hospitals, of whom 219 are in I.C.U units, 32 – on ventilators, 88 – on non-invasive ventilators, and 79 – on high flow oxygen devices. The number of children with COVID-19 under hospital treatment stands at 99, that of adult severe COVID-19 patients under hospital treatment – 728, and that of adult moderate COVID-19 patients being treated at hospitals – 2,921.

    Of 6,132 COVID-19 out-patients in the city, 5,196 are with mild and moderate COVID-19 symptoms and 936 without the COVID-19 symptoms.

    The vaccine was administered to 10,645 in the city on April 13. The city has 78,395 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    A total of 97,145 Almaty citizens were inoculated against COVID-19 in the period from February 1 to April 12.

    201 COVID-19 vaccination stations operate in Almaty city.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region