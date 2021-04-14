Over 10 thou vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty over past day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Over 10 thousand people were given the COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty city on April 13, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the city’s health office, 612 cases of COVID-19, including 540 symptomatic and 72 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in Almaty city over the past day. The city’s hospitals have discharged 353 people and admitted 355.

COVID-19 treatment is provided to 3,649 Almaty citizens at hospitals, of whom 219 are in I.C.U units, 32 – on ventilators, 88 – on non-invasive ventilators, and 79 – on high flow oxygen devices. The number of children with COVID-19 under hospital treatment stands at 99, that of adult severe COVID-19 patients under hospital treatment – 728, and that of adult moderate COVID-19 patients being treated at hospitals – 2,921.

Of 6,132 COVID-19 out-patients in the city, 5,196 are with mild and moderate COVID-19 symptoms and 936 without the COVID-19 symptoms.

The vaccine was administered to 10,645 in the city on April 13. The city has 78,395 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 97,145 Almaty citizens were inoculated against COVID-19 in the period from February 1 to April 12.

201 COVID-19 vaccination stations operate in Almaty city.



