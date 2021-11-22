Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 10 NGOs open every month in Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 November 2021, 12:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Civil Forum Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva commented on the development of NGOs in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

She reminded that the civil sector started its way from dozens of little-known NGOs to grow into the most developed social institution in Central Asia. The Minister noted that the government faces the only task today such as to create the most favorable environment for the development of the civil society.

As stated there, Kazakhstan records annually 150 new participants of the country’s ‘third sector’ or 12-13 NGOs a month.

She expressed confidence that many of them take an active part in social processes and joined today’s X Civil Forum that is not just a commemorative event but also a forum dedicated fully to the outcomes of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan.


