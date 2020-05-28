Over 10 new COVID-19 cases detected in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 14 more cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

Of 14, nine cases have been registered in the city of Taldykorgan, three cases – in Alakol district, one case in Yeskeldin and one more case in Talgar districts.

Of 14, three are children born in 2019, 2017, and 2016. The eldest patient among the recent cases was born in 1938, said press secretary of the regional administration Galymurat Zhukel.

All patients have been isolated and transferred to infectious units of the regional hospitals.

In total, 319 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty region so far.



