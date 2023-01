Over 10 mln in Kazakhstan vaccinated against COVID-19

10 January 2023, 10:10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of January 10, some 10,856,512 people in Kazakhstan were given the first coronavirus shot, and 10,627,571 were administered the second. 5,734,960 were revaccinated, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

As earlier reported, the number of vaccinated reached 5,730,317 as of December 23, 2022.