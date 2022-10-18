Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 10 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19
18 October 2022, 09:30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of October 18 some 10,840,079 people were administered the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 10,600,227 fully completed the vaccination cycle.

5, 581,210 people were revaccinated against COVID-19, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

As earlier reported, 949 people are being treated for coronavirus infection so far. Over the past 24 hours 18 new COVID cases were recorded in Kazakhstan.


