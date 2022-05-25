Over 10 int'l organizations accredited for referendum in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Up to 10 international organizations accredited their observers for the upcoming referendum in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a briefing for the reps of the diplomatic corps, Tleuberdi stated that Kazakhstan carried out the reforms despite the crisis and events such as the pandemic, January riots, the geopolitical situation of the world, and its consequences on the country's economy.

«Despite all these factors, our country confidently enters a new level of development and moves towards New Kazakhstan. We, as the Government, are committed to holding the referendum in the fairest and most transparent way and in line with the best democratic standards. We, as the Government, hope that our people will support the large-scale reforms in the referendum. Public opinion polls already demonstrate the support for the proposed changes and forecast the relatively high voter turnout,» said Tleuberdi during the meeting at the Foreign Ministry.

In addition, the Kazakh foreign minister called on Kazakhstanis to exercise their rights and cast their votes in the upcoming referendum.

«We, as the nation, hope to receive wide and ongoing support for our reform program from international partners during the referendum in the upcoming months. Over 10 international organizations and some States accredited their observers for the referendum,» said Tleuberdi.

As of today reps of delegations of 17 countries have been accredited. Accreditation of international observers for the referendum is set to end at 6:00 pm on May 30.

Kazakhstan is to hold a national referendum on June 5, 2022.

The Central Election Commission's data indicates around 11.7 million Kazakhstanis can cast their votes in the referendum.



