Over 10.6mln Kazakhstanis got both doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccine

8 November 2022, 09:44

8 November 2022, 09:44

Over 10.6mln Kazakhstanis got both doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the data on vaccination of the population against the coronavirus infection.

Thus, according to the Ministry, 10,844,185 people have been administered the first shot of anti-COVID-19 vaccine. 10,607,287 people received the second component of the vaccine.

5,630,150 people have been revaccinated.