Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 10,000 vaccinated in Almaty city in past 24 h

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 July 2021, 14:41
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 305 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Almaty region in the past 24 hours, including 23 symptomless cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

59 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past day, while 104 have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Presently, 703 people, including 53 children, are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities. 54 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units and 11 are on life support.

In total, 461,545 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in the city from February 1 till June 30. In the past day 10,340 people have been inoculated against COVID-19. Of 461,545, 78,257 people are aged 60 or more.

There are 208 vaccination centers functioning in the city. 44,340 doses of the first component and 105,054 doses of the second component of anti-COVID vaccines are available in Almaty city.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
