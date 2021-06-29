Go to the main site
    Over 10,000 people get vaccinated in Almaty city in past 24 h

    29 June 2021, 14:17

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 126 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered in Almaty city on June 28. Of these, 33 COVID-19 cases were symptomless, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    121 patients made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past day. 91 people were hospitalized and diagnosed with COVID-19.

    In total, 438,930 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus infection since February 1 through June 28. 10,398 people have been inoculated in the past 24 hours.

    Of 438,930, 74,656 of those vaccinated are aged 60 and more.

    208 vaccination centers operate at healthcare facilities, schools, cultural and sports facilities as well as shopping malls across the city.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
