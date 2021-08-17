Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 10,000 inoculated against COVID-19 in Almaty city in 24h

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 August 2021, 17:17
Over 10,000 inoculated against COVID-19 in Almaty city in 24h

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1,517 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty city in the past day. Of these, 88 were symptomless, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the past day, 944 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged from infectious hospitals. 651 people were hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 5,963 COVID-19 are receiving treatment at the city’s infectious hospitals. 65 of them are on life support.

Since February 1 through August 16 817,196 people were inoculated with the first component of COVID vaccine in the city. In the past 24 hours, 5,396 people received the first jab of COVID vaccines. 5,273 doses of the second component were administered as well.

Presently, there are 160 vaccination rooms in the city. They function at healthcare facilities, schools, culture and sports facilities and even at shopping malls.


Almaty   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital