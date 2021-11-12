Go to the main site
    Over 10,000 apartments commissioned in Kokshetau this year

    12 November 2021, 11:09

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – About 170,000 square meters of housing or over 10,000 apartments have been commissioned in the city of Kokshetau in the past 10 months, its akim (mayor) Baurzhan Gaisa said Friday, Kazinform reports.

    While speaking at the press briefing of the regional communications service, Baurzhan Gaisa revealed that investment into housing construction of Kokshetau city has amounted to KZT 20 billion in 2021.

    Gaisa noted that during the reporting period 170,000 square meters of housing or 10,000 apartments have been commissioned in the city. 32 and 20 apartments were allotted for orphans and mothers of many children.

    A 40-apartment residential complex for healthcare workers have been commissioned as well.

    Six more residential complexes or 265 apartments are to be put into service in the city by yearend as part of the ‘Nurly zher’ State Program, he added.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

