Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Over 10,000 apartments commissioned in Kokshetau this year

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 November 2021, 11:09
Over 10,000 apartments commissioned in Kokshetau this year

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – About 170,000 square meters of housing or over 10,000 apartments have been commissioned in the city of Kokshetau in the past 10 months, its akim (mayor) Baurzhan Gaisa said Friday, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the press briefing of the regional communications service, Baurzhan Gaisa revealed that investment into housing construction of Kokshetau city has amounted to KZT 20 billion in 2021.

Gaisa noted that during the reporting period 170,000 square meters of housing or 10,000 apartments have been commissioned in the city. 32 and 20 apartments were allotted for orphans and mothers of many children.

A 40-apartment residential complex for healthcare workers have been commissioned as well.

Six more residential complexes or 265 apartments are to be put into service in the city by yearend as part of the ‘Nurly zher’ State Program, he added.


Regions   Kazakhstan   Kokshetau  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan