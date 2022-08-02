Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Over 1 thsd coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week

    2 August 2022 16:45

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 1,091 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were recorded in Kyrgyzstan last week, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported Monday, Kabar reports.

    911 people are receiving outpatient treatment, 180 are hospitalized.

    During seven months of 2022, a total of 19 thousand 28 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan, of which 17 thousand 34 (89.5%) were laboratory-confirmed and 1 thousand 994 (10.5%) - clinically-epidemiological.

    A total of 203,776 positive cases have been revealed in the country since the start of the pandemic.


    Photo: en.kabar.kg
    #Coronavirus # Kyrgyzstan #World News #COVID-19 #Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
    Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
    Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry