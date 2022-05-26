Over 1 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 1,148,752 people in Kazakhstan have been vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine as of May 26, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Of 1,148,752, 848,058 are teenagers, 39,541 pregnant women and 140,764 nursing mothers.

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 1,026,242 Kazakhstanis, including 798,486 teens, 35,418 expectant mothers and 129,547 nursing mothers.

Earlier it was reported that 9,275,139 Kazakhstanis got a booster dose against the coronavirus infection.



