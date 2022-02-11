Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 1 mln get COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty rgn

    11 February 2022, 12:12

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM Over 1 mln people were administered the 1st component of the coronavirus vaccine in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    Vaccination of the teens aged 12 and older continues in the region.

    As of February 11 this year 1,052,258 were given the 1st shot. 181,674 were boosted or received the 3rd dose, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

    As of today, there were recorded 628,281 coronavirus cases, including 51,895 symptomatic. The most cases were reported in Balkhash region.

    Over the past 24 hours the region detected 176 new coronavirus cases, including 136 symptomatic.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty region Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region