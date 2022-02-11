Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 1 mln get COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 February 2022, 12:12
Over 1 mln get COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty rgn

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM Over 1 mln people were administered the 1st component of the coronavirus vaccine in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

Vaccination of the teens aged 12 and older continues in the region.

As of February 11 this year 1,052,258 were given the 1st shot. 181,674 were boosted or received the 3rd dose, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

As of today, there were recorded 628,281 coronavirus cases, including 51,895 symptomatic. The most cases were reported in Balkhash region.

Over the past 24 hours the region detected 176 new coronavirus cases, including 136 symptomatic.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires