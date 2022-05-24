Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 1 mln fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine

    24 May 2022, 11:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 22 some 1, 170,043 people were vaccinated with the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 reads.

    1,138,450 were administered the 1st shot, while 1,017,043 fully completed the vaccination cycle.

    845,293 teens, 39,378 pregnant women, and 140,177 breastfeeding moms were inoculated with the 1st shot, while 794,300 teens, 35,235 expectant moms, and 128,758 nursing moms were given both shots.

    As earlier reported, 9,499,204 people got the COVID-19 vaccine 1st jab, while 9,272,513 received both.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran