Over 1 mln fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 22 some 1, 170,043 people were vaccinated with the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 reads.

1,138,450 were administered the 1st shot, while 1,017,043 fully completed the vaccination cycle.

845,293 teens, 39,378 pregnant women, and 140,177 breastfeeding moms were inoculated with the 1st shot, while 794,300 teens, 35,235 expectant moms, and 128,758 nursing moms were given both shots.

As earlier reported, 9,499,204 people got the COVID-19 vaccine 1st jab, while 9,272,513 received both.