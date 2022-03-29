Over 1 million cargo containers transported through Kazakhstan in 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov stressed the need to increase the volume of transit traffic through the territory of Kazakhstan Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the traditional Government’s meeting this Tuesday, Prime Minister Smailov said Kazakhstan is facing a challenge of stepping up the volume of freight traffic up to 30 million tons by 2025. But, in his words, the goal is achievable.

According to Alikhan Smailov, despite the raging pandemic and the current geopolitical situation the volumes of freight traffic are on the rise.

«The volume of railway freight traffic has increased by 10% and the total volume of transit traffic – by 20% in the two months of 2022,» the Prime Minister noted.

Prime Minister Smailov added that the volume of traffic transit between China and Europe exhibits an upward trend annually. For instance, it increased by 732 thousand TEU in 2021. In total, over 1 million cargo containers were transported through Kazakhstan last year.