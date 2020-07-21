Over 1,900 enterprises produce construction materials in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The construction material sector is growing in Kazakhstan, Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development, told a Government session today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sector is said to represent 6% of the country's processing industry, with 1,965 enterprises hiring over 29 thousand workers involved in it.

According to the minister, demand for construction materials is on the rise due to good performance in the construction industry.

There has been a 2.5fold increase in construction works over the past 11 years. This was triggered by major investments funneled into the state programs such as Nurly zher, Nurly zhol, the Employment Road Map, the Industrial-Innovative Development State Program as well as other major social and cultural programs, which led to a 3.3 rise in the construction material sector.

The minister also talked about the measures enabling the construction companies to operate at full capacity, export their products, and increase their production.



