Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Industry

Over 1,900 enterprises produce construction materials in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 July 2020, 13:46
Over 1,900 enterprises produce construction materials in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The construction material sector is growing in Kazakhstan, Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development, told a Government session today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sector is said to represent 6% of the country's processing industry, with 1,965 enterprises hiring over 29 thousand workers involved in it.

According to the minister, demand for construction materials is on the rise due to good performance in the construction industry.

There has been a 2.5fold increase in construction works over the past 11 years. This was triggered by major investments funneled into the state programs such as Nurly zher, Nurly zhol, the Employment Road Map, the Industrial-Innovative Development State Program as well as other major social and cultural programs, which led to a 3.3 rise in the construction material sector.

The minister also talked about the measures enabling the construction companies to operate at full capacity, export their products, and increase their production.


Government of Kazakhstan   Industry  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone