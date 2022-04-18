Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 1,800 still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 April 2022, 09:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,816 people are still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 18 April, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

According to the commission, 127 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 1,689 at-home COVID-19 patients in the country.

The number of critical COVID-19 patients stands at 16 and three more patients are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had documented only 9 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total COVID-19 tally in the country to 1,305,396 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,880 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
