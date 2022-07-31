Over 1,800 beat COVID-19 last day

Go to the main site
    31 July 2022 09:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,887 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

    725 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 661 in Almaty, 141 in Shymkent, 64 in Zhetysu region, 19 in East Kazakhstan region, 24 in Abai region, 14 in West Kazakhstan region, 188 in Karaganda region, 24 in Ulytau region, 58 in Kyzylorda region, 24 in Mangistau region, 9 in Turkistan region. Since the pandemic outbreak, the COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 1,310,513

