Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 1,800 beat COVID-19 last day
31 July 2022 09:41

Over 1,800 beat COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,887 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

725 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 661 in Almaty, 141 in Shymkent, 64 in Zhetysu region, 19 in East Kazakhstan region, 24 in Abai region, 14 in West Kazakhstan region, 188 in Karaganda region, 24 in Ulytau region, 58 in Kyzylorda region, 24 in Mangistau region, 9 in Turkistan region. Since the pandemic outbreak, the COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 1,310,513


Related news
US researchers find possible universal monoclonal antibody coronavirus treatment
COVID-19 kills 54 more Iranians over past 24 hours
COVID-19 kills 42 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Read also
About 26,000 treated for COVID-19
New COVID-19 cases at 73,589; serious cases hit 2-month high
Above 9.3 mln in Kazakhstan fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Kazakhstan reports over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases
US researchers find possible universal monoclonal antibody coronavirus treatment
COVID-19: About 23,000 treated at home
Kazakh capital still in COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’
0ver 9.3 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Popular
1 Kazakhstan reports over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases
2 July 31. Today's Birthdays
3 July 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 Kazakh wrestler grabs gold at U17 World Championships in Italy
5 Over 1,800 beat COVID-19 last day

News

Archive