Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Over 1,800 athletes from around world to convene in Kazakh capital

    29 June 2023, 16:42

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The IRONMAN 70.3 ASTANA will kick off in the Kazakh capital on July 2, deputy head of the city physical culture and sports department Yerkegali Korbozov said.

    For the fourth time, the Kazakh capital city will bring together over 1,800 athletes from 60 states of the world. Last year 1,634 athletes from 56 countries toed the starting line.

    He noted the number of participants grows year after year highlighting that IRONMAN Kazakhstan events contribute to the development of the country’s triathlon. For the past five years, it turned into the highly anticipated triathlon sporting event of Astana.

    The 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Astana offers 30 Age Group Qualifying slots to the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship on 26 - 27 August 2023 in Lahti, Finland.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Astana Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo propels into ATP Challenger in Austria
    Astana and Dinamo Tbilisi UEFA Champions League qualifying match ends in a draw
    Kazakh President offers condolences over passing of football player Seilda Baishakov
    Astana Qazaqstan Team to go on with 6 riders to Paris
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    3 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14