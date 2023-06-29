Over 1,800 athletes from around world to convene in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The IRONMAN 70.3 ASTANA will kick off in the Kazakh capital on July 2, deputy head of the city physical culture and sports department Yerkegali Korbozov said.

For the fourth time, the Kazakh capital city will bring together over 1,800 athletes from 60 states of the world. Last year 1,634 athletes from 56 countries toed the starting line.

He noted the number of participants grows year after year highlighting that IRONMAN Kazakhstan events contribute to the development of the country’s triathlon. For the past five years, it turned into the highly anticipated triathlon sporting event of Astana.

The 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Astana offers 30 Age Group Qualifying slots to the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship on 26 - 27 August 2023 in Lahti, Finland.