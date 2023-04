Over 1,700 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has detected 60 more COVID-19 cases, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

As of March 10, some 1,731 people are being treated for coronavirus. Of which 132 are stying in the hospitals.

Two coronavirus patients are in critical condition, three in extremely critical condition, while two are on life support.