    Over 1,700 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    5 March 2023, 14:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan recorded 38 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Currently, 1,726 people in Kazakhstan are reportedly treated for the coronavirus infection. Of 1,726, 121 COVID-19 patients are treated at the specialized infectious facilities and 1,605 are at home care.

    Two COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, while three more are in critical condition. One COVID-19 patient is on life support.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

