Over 1,700 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 1,791 people are still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 20 April, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

According to the commission, 112 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 1,679 at-home COVID-19 patients in the country.

The number of critical COVID-19 patients totals ten, two patients are in extremely critical condition and three more patients are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had documented eleven new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the country’s total COVID-19 caseload to 1,305,417 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,904 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.



