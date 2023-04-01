Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 April 2023, 12:38
Over 1,700 still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan added 79 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day. Three more people were diagnosed with the COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1,776 patients are being treated for the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan. Of these, 179 COVID-19 patients are at the infectious facilities, while 1,597 more are at home care.

Three COVID patients are in serious condition. The condition of two COVID patients is estimated as critical. Two more patients are on life support.


