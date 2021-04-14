Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 1.6mln Kazakhstanis receive housing since independence

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 April 2021, 12:39
Over 1.6mln Kazakhstanis receive housing since independence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 1.6 million Kazakhstanis have received housing over the years of independence, Kairbek Uskenbayev, First Vice-Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Uskenbayev said that over the years of independence, 170 million square meters of housing have been build and that over 1.6 million people have been provided with housing.

According to him, 15.3 million square meters of housing and over 140 thousand housing units were commissioned in the country in 2020 . Investments in housing rose by 33.6% than the 2019 figure and amounted to KZT2trl. 38.4 thousand households received the State support such as social housing and preferential loans.


Construction    Kazakhstan   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
