Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Over 1,600 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region

    27 April 2021, 13:52

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The mass vaccination of the population is underway in Atyrau region. In the past 24 hours 1,689 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «1,689 residents of the region have received the first component of Sputnik V and QazVac vaccines. Of 1,689, 84 are healthcare workers, 59 are teachers, 38 are police officers, 17 are students, 184 are law-enforcement agencies workers, 32 are civil servants,» the regional healthcare department said in a statement.

    17,736 people have been inoculated with the first component of Sputnik V and QazVac vaccines from February 1 through April 26 in the region. The second component of Sputnik V vaccine was administered to 4,705 people.

    37,200 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and 2,000 doses of locally developed QazVac vaccine have been delivered to Atyrau region starting from February 1, 2021.

    All residents of Atyrau region are eligible to get the anti-COVID-19 vaccine.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 QazVac QazCovid-in Healthcare Sputnik V
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports