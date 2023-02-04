Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 1,600 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

4 February 2023, 13:33
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 1,603 people in Kazakhstan are still treated for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

121 COVID-19 patients are treated at specialized infectious facilities. 1,482 people diagnosed with COVID-19 are at home care.

Of 1,603, six COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, while one COVID-19 patient is in critical condition. One COVID-19 patient is on life support.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had recorded 76 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, down 15 from the previous day.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan registered a total of 1,406,146 people who contracted the coronavirus infection, while 90,724 people were diagnosed with the COVID-like pneumonia.


