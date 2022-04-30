Go to the main site
    Over 1,600 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    30 April 2022, 13:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 1,655 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 30 April, Kazinform cites the official website of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    According to the ministry, 85 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 1,570 at-home care COVID-19 patients countrywide.

    13 patients are in critical condition, 1 patient is in extremely severe condition and 2 are on artificial lung ventilation.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,305,533 since the start of the pandemic.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
