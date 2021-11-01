Over 1,600 schoolchildren contract COVID-19 in two mths in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 1,660 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in schoolchildren since the beginning of September in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Almaty region, 1,660 cases of the coronavirus infection in schoolchildren were reported in the period from September 1 to November 1, 2021, in the region. Of these, 215 were detected in schoolchildren who had been infected with the virus during summer holidays, 1,414 in schoolchildren who attended schools, and 31 in schoolchildren who studied online.

As of now, 89 classes or 2,058 schoolchildren have been switched to distant learning in Almaty region.

As of November 1, 2021, the region has reported 55,522 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 41,276 of which are with symptoms. Over the past day, 86 cases have been reported.