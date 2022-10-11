Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Over 1.6 thsd Russians apply for citizenship of Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
11 October 2022, 18:12

Over 1.6 thsd Russians apply for citizenship of Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 192,258 Russian citizens arrived in Kyrgyzstan from January to September 2022, Nursultan Sardarbekov, director of the Population Registration Department under the Ministry of Digital Development told at a press conference at Kabar Agency, KABAR reports.

«Last year, over 9 months, 385 citizens of the Russian Federation applied for citizenship of the Kyrgyz Republic, of which 226 received the citizenship. Over the same period of this year, 1,631 Russians applied, and 603 received citizenship,» he said.

Also, the Ministry of Digital Development reported that since the beginning of this year, 22,521 foreign citizens have been assigned personal identification numbers (PIN) in Kyrgyzstan.

PIN is an individual number assigned by registry offices to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, including newborn children, foreign citizens, stateless persons once and retained by these persons throughout their lives without change.

The PIN is indicated in all the main documents proving the identity of a citizen.

Photo: en.kabar.kg



Related news
Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan
Read also
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
Nine new countries sign up for Global Offshore Wind Alliance at COP27
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive