Over 1.6 thou people receive second COVID-19 vaccine jab in Atyrau rgn in 24 hrs

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 1,621 people have been inoculated with the second COVID-19 vaccine jab in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Atyrau region’s health office, mass vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in the region, with 872 residents received the first jab of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines over the past day. Those include 15 health workers, 46 teachers, one police officer, 13 students, 10 workers of closed facilities, nine law enforcement workers, three civil servants, 16 people with chronic diseases, and 759 local residents.

Since February 1 a total of 68,411 people have been given the first jab of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines and 25,241 - the second vaccine jab in the region.



