    Over 1.6 thou people employed via new online recruiting platform Samruk Qyzmet in Kazakhstan

    14 June 2021, 12:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An online recruiting platform Samruk Qyzmet was created in accordance with the Kazakh Head of State’s instruction in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «In line with the President’s instruction an online recruiting platform Samruk Qyzmet where vacancies from more than 170 companies, including KEGOC, KazMunayGas, Kazatomprom, Kazakh Temir Zholy, Air Astana, Kazakhtelecom, and Kazpost, can be found was created,» reads the Facebook post of the Head of State’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    46,891 job seekers have so far logged in and 6,535 vacancies have been posted on the platform. 1,640 people have found jobs.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the government to establish mutually beneficial cooperation between the industry and IT sector in his State-of-the-nation address to Kazakhstani people «Kazakhstan in the new reality: time to act». According to him, that will result in digital technological platforms that will be a driving force of digital ecosystem in each sector.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

