    Over 1.5mln Kazakhstanis visited Uzbekistan in 2022

    17 January 2023, 15:11

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan’s tourism sector demonstrates gradual recovery due to 2.8fold increase in the number of foreign tourists, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Uzbek Statistics Committee, 5.2mln foreign tourists visited Uzbekistan in 2022, which is 3.4mln or 2.8fold higher against the previous period.

    Almost one third of foreigners is Kazakhstani nationals - 1,551,100. Then come Tajik and Kyrgyz citizens – 1,447,100 and 1,356,900 respectively.

    567,700 tourists came from Russia. 277,000 tourists came from non-CIS countries, namely 75,600 - from Türkiye, 19,900 – South Korea, 17,700 – Germany, 16,800 – India and 13,100 – from the U.S.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

