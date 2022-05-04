Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 1,500 still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 May 2022, 09:34
Over 1,500 still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 1,594 people are still treated for the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare.

68 COVID-19 patients are treated at hospitals, while there are also 1,526 at-home care COVID-19 patients.

15 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and one COVID-19 patient is on life support.

On Tuesday, Kazakhstan reported only three new cases of the coronavirus infection, which were added in Almaty city and Almaty region.

It bears to remind that over 9.2 million people in Kazakhstan have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes